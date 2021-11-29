 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

