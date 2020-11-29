Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.