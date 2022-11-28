Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s…