Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.