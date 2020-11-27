 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM EST FRI. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

