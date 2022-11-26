Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …