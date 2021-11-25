 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

