Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 50-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

