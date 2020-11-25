Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 50-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.