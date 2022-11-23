Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks t…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …