Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

