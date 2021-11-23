Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.