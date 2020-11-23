 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

