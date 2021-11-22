Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The Hickory area shoul…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks li…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 de…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperature…