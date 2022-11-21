Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
For the drive home in Hickory: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Hick…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks t…
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should e…