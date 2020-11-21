 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

