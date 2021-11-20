Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 de…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks li…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area …
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperature…