 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert