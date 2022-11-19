Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.