Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Hickory, NC
