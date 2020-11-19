Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
