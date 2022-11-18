Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.