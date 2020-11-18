Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.