Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

