 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert