Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Hickory, NC

It will be a warm day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.