Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South.