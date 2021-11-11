 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert