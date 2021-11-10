 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

