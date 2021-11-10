The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Hickory: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Thursday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degre…
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. I…
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be…