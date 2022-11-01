Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Hickory, NC
