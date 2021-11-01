 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

