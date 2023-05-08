Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see s…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It sho…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Hickory. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll …