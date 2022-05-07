Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Hickory, NC
