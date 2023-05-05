Temperatures will be warm Friday in Hickory. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It sho…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…