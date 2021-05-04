 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

