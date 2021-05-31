 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert