Temperatures will be warm Monday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Hickory, NC
