Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.