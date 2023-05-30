Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Hickory, NC
