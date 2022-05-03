The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 1…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…