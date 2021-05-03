Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Hickory, NC
