Hickory will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Hickory, NC
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
