Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 de…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. T…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. You may …