Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.