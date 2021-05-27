 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

