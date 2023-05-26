It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees t…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 de…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect p…