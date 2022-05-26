Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Hickory, NC
