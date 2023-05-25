Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Hickory, NC
