Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a …
Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. The …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…