Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

