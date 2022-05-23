Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
This evening in Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and vari…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of r…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. I…