Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.