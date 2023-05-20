Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.