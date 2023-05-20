Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Hickory, NC
