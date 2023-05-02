Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Don't le…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…