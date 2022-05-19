Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.